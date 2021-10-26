Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Raised by Mizuho to $130.00

Hess stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hess stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $130.00. The analysts previously had $116.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hess traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $89.28. 120470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2463523. On Monday, Shares of Hess closed at $89.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48.Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $92.79. While on yearly highs and lows, Hess today has traded high as $89.66 and has touched $88.22 on the downward trend.

Hess Earnings and What to expect:

Hess last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hess are expected to grow by 139.53% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $5.15 per share. Hess has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Hess will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5934198”.

Hess has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hess (NYSE:HES) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$88.86 And 5 day price change is -$0.65 (-0.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,102,900. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $86.07 and 20 day price change is $9.38 (11.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,340,505. 50 day moving average is $76.08 and 50 day price change is $18.56 ( 26.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,270,554. 200 day moving average is $74.48 and 200 day price change is $28.25 (46.89%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,129,417.

Other owners latest trading in Hess :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC were 45,200 which equates to market value of $3.53M and appx 0.20% owners of Hess

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 298,578 which equates to market value of $23.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Hess

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 819,153 which equates to market value of $63.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Hess

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.39% for Hess

