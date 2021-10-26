Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Earnings results for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 86.24% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $4.06 per share. Hilton Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Hilton Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160550”.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide stock is Hold based on the current 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for HLT. The average twelve-month price target for Hilton Worldwide is $128.00 with a high price target of $162.00 and a low price target of $92.00.

on HLT

Hilton Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.00, Hilton Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $142.17. Hilton Worldwide has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Hilton Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.78% next year. This indicates that Hilton Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

In the past three months, Hilton Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $798,720.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by insiders. 96.69% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT



Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 86.24% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $4.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is -140.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is -140.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here