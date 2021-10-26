Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Earnings results for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company earned $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. Horizon Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Horizon Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160473”.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Horizon Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for HBNC. The average twelve-month price target for Horizon Bancorp is $21.00 with a high price target of $21.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Horizon Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Horizon Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $18.95. Horizon Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Horizon Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 39.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Horizon Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.26% next year. This indicates that Horizon Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

In the past three months, Horizon Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.47% of the stock of Horizon Bancorp is held by insiders. 53.28% of the stock of Horizon Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC



Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Horizon Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

