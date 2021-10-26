How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Earnings results for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company earned $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. Its revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ICON Public has generated $6.53 earnings per share over the last year ($6.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Earnings for ICON Public are expected to grow by 19.68% in the coming year, from $9.25 to $11.07 per share. ICON Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ICON Public stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for ICLR. The average twelve-month price target for ICON Public is $260.45 with a high price target of $320.00 and a low price target of $200.00.

ICON Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $260.45, ICON Public has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $283.36. ICON Public has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public does not currently pay a dividend. ICON Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

In the past three months, ICON Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.00% of the stock of ICON Public is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR



Earnings for ICON Public are expected to grow by 19.68% in the coming year, from $9.25 to $11.07 per share. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 41.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 41.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. ICON Public has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICON Public has a P/B Ratio of 8.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

