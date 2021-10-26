Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Earnings results for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Impinj are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.07) per share. Impinj has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Impinj will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160731”.

Analyst Opinion on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Impinj stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for PI. The average twelve-month price target for Impinj is $67.43 with a high price target of $82.00 and a low price target of $53.00.

Impinj has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.43, Impinj has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $56.26. Impinj has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj does not currently pay a dividend. Impinj does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

In the past three months, Impinj insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $555,686.00 in company stock. 24.70% of the stock of Impinj is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.98% of the stock of Impinj is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Impinj are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Impinj is -27.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Impinj is -27.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Impinj has a P/B Ratio of 11.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

