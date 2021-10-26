Earnings and Growth Analysis : Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Earnings results for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.6. Earnings for Independence Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.90 per share. Independence Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Independence Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “7818225”.

Analyst Opinion on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Independence Realty Trust stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for IRT. The average twelve-month price target for Independence Realty Trust is $18.71 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $13.25.

Independence Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.71, Independence Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $22.34. Independence Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independence Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 60.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independence Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.33% next year. This indicates that Independence Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

In the past three months, Independence Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Independence Realty Trust is held by insiders. 94.56% of the stock of Independence Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT



Earnings for Independence Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 117.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 117.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Independence Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 13.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Independence Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

