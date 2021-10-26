How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Earnings results for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 4.76% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.98 per share. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160338”.

Analyst Opinion on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for ILPT. The average twelve-month price target for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is $28.20 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.20, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $28.03. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.74%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 70.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

In the past three months, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $13,270.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is held by insiders. 85.11% of the stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT



Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 4.76% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 6.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

