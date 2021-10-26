Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Earnings results for Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($5.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Earnings for Industrias Bachoco are expected to decrease by -4.46% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $4.71 per share. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Industrias Bachoco stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for IBA. The average twelve-month price target for Industrias Bachoco is $55.50 with a high price target of $61.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

on IBA’s analyst rating history

Industrias Bachoco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.50, Industrias Bachoco has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $43.84. Industrias Bachoco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Industrias Bachoco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 22.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Industrias Bachoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.62% next year. This indicates that Industrias Bachoco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

In the past three months, Industrias Bachoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of Industrias Bachoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA



Earnings for Industrias Bachoco are expected to decrease by -4.46% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $4.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 8.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 8.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.50. Industrias Bachoco has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

