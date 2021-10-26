Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Earnings results for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year ($5.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Ingevity are expected to grow by 8.73% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.98 per share. Ingevity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ingevity will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ingevity stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for NGVT. The average twelve-month price target for Ingevity is $97.33 with a high price target of $112.00 and a low price target of $85.00.

Ingevity has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity does not currently pay a dividend. Ingevity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

In the past three months, Ingevity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Ingevity is held by insiders. 92.02% of the stock of Ingevity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT



Earnings for Ingevity are expected to grow by 8.73% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingevity is 15.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Ingevity is 15.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.48. Ingevity has a P/B Ratio of 5.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

