Earnings and Growth Analysis : Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Earnings results for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Earnings for Innoviva are expected to decrease by -1.20% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.64 per share. Innoviva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Innoviva stock is Sell based on the current 1 sell rating for INVA. The average twelve-month price target for Innoviva is $10.00 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

Innoviva has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Innoviva has a forecasted downside of 37.2% from its current price of $15.93. Innoviva has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva does not currently pay a dividend. Innoviva does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Innoviva will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.98% next year. This indicates that Innoviva will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

In the past three months, Innoviva insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,888.00 in company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Innoviva is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)



Earnings for Innoviva are expected to decrease by -1.20% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Innoviva is 6.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Innoviva is 6.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.13. Innoviva has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

