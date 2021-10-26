Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Earnings results for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.0. Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.67 per share. Inovalon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Inovalon stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for INOV. The average twelve-month price target for Inovalon is $32.67 with a high price target of $41.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

Inovalon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, Inovalon has a forecasted downside of 19.9% from its current price of $40.78. Inovalon has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon does not currently pay a dividend. Inovalon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

In the past three months, Inovalon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.75% of the stock of Inovalon is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.82% of the stock of Inovalon is held by institutions.

Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 151.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 151.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Inovalon has a PEG Ratio of 2.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Inovalon has a P/B Ratio of 8.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

