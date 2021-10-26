Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Intel stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Intel Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Intel traded down -$1.35 on Monday, reaching $48.06. 32228205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25524440. Shares of Intel were trading at $48.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27.Intel has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $68.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Intel’s today has traded high as $49.44 and has touched $48.01 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Intel Earnings and What to expect:

Intel last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel has generated $5.30 earnings per share over the last year ($4.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Intel are expected to decrease by -7.72% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $4.42 per share. Intel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Intel are expected to decrease by -7.72% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $4.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Intel is 10.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Intel is 10.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 43.62. Intel has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intel has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $51.74 And 5 day price change is -$6.72 (-12.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 44,119,430. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $53.23 and 20 day price change is -$5.51 (-10.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 27,109,498. 50 day moving average is $53.50 and 50 day price change is -$4.99 ( -9.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,654,365. 200 day moving average is $57.27 and 200 day price change is -$3.06 (-5.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 27,670,162.

Other owners latest trading in Intel :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 49,951 which equates to market value of $2.66M and appx 0.20% owners of Intel

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Sage Capital Advisors llc were 15,161 which equates to market value of $0.81M and appx 0.30% owners of Intel

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Connolly Sarah T. were 31,507 which equates to market value of $1.68M and appx 1.40% owners of Intel

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.24% for Intel

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING