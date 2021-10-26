Must-See Earnings Estimates for: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Earnings results for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company earned $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for International Paper are expected to grow by 19.71% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $5.83 per share. International Paper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. International Paper will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for International Paper stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for IP. The average twelve-month price target for International Paper is $62.92 with a high price target of $96.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

International Paper has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.92, International Paper has a forecasted upside of 18.8% from its current price of $52.98. International Paper has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International Paper does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of International Paper is 73.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Paper will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.16% next year. This indicates that International Paper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

In the past three months, International Paper insiders have sold 31,391.60% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $810.00 in company stock and sold $255,082.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of International Paper is held by insiders. 81.58% of the stock of International Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Paper (NYSE:IP)



Earnings for International Paper are expected to grow by 19.71% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $5.83 per share. The P/E ratio of International Paper is 18.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of International Paper is 18.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.43. International Paper has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

