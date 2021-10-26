Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Earnings results for Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business earned $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216 million. Invacare has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Invacare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.02) per share. Invacare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Invacare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “081899”.

Analyst Opinion on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Invacare stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for IVC. The average twelve-month price target for Invacare is $9.50 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

on IVC’s analyst rating history

Invacare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Invacare has a forecasted upside of 107.9% from its current price of $4.57. Invacare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare does not currently pay a dividend. Invacare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

In the past three months, Invacare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,058.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Invacare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Invacare (NYSE:IVC



Earnings for Invacare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Invacare is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Invacare is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invacare has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here