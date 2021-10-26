Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Earnings results for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company earned $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 5.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.32 per share. Investors Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Investors Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for ISBC. The average twelve-month price target for Investors Bancorp is $16.40 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $14.50.

Investors Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Investors Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Bancorp is 59.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.42% next year. This indicates that Investors Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

In the past three months, Investors Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.22% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by insiders. 75.11% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)



Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 5.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 12.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 12.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Investors Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

