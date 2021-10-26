Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Earnings results for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company earned $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.2. Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 8.45% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.54 per share. Invitation Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Invitation Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “768378”.

Analyst Opinion on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Invitation Homes stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for INVH. The average twelve-month price target for Invitation Homes is $45.04 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $34.00.

Invitation Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.04, Invitation Homes has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $41.03. Invitation Homes has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invitation Homes has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invitation Homes is 53.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invitation Homes will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.16% next year. This indicates that Invitation Homes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

In the past three months, Invitation Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by insiders. 94.82% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH



Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 8.45% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 105.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 105.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Invitation Homes has a PEG Ratio of 2.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invitation Homes has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

