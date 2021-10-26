Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Earnings results for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm earned $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for iRobot are expected to grow by 69.61% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $3.07 per share. iRobot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. iRobot will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7455266”.

Analyst Opinion on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for iRobot stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings for IRBT. The average twelve-month price target for iRobot is $124.33 with a high price target of $140.00 and a low price target of $103.00.

iRobot has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.33, iRobot has a forecasted upside of 55.8% from its current price of $79.82. iRobot has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot does not currently pay a dividend. iRobot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

In the past three months, iRobot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,337,330.00 in company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of iRobot is held by insiders. 87.42% of the stock of iRobot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)



Earnings for iRobot are expected to grow by 69.61% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 20.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 20.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. iRobot has a PEG Ratio of 3.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. iRobot has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

