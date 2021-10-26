Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Earnings results for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. JAKKS Pacific has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year (($5.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JAKKS Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $1.92 per share. JAKKS Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. JAKKS Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2148429”.

Analyst Opinion on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Analyst Opinion on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Dividend Strength: JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific does not currently pay a dividend. JAKKS Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, JAKKS Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 145.83% in the coming year. This indicates that JAKKS Pacific may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

In the past three months, JAKKS Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.80% of the stock of JAKKS Pacific is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.77% of the stock of JAKKS Pacific is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)



The P/E ratio of JAKKS Pacific is -2.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JAKKS Pacific is -2.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JAKKS Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

