Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

Earnings results for JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. JMP Group has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for JMP Group are expected to decrease by -15.66% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.70 per share. JMP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for JMP Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for JMP. The average twelve-month price target for JMP Group is $7.50 with a high price target of $7.50 and a low price target of $7.50.

JMP Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. JMP Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group does not currently pay a dividend. JMP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, JMP Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.86% next year. This indicates that JMP Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

In the past three months, JMP Group insiders have bought 90.30% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $141,777.00 in company stock and sold $74,500.00 in company stock. 59.56% of the stock of JMP Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.31% of the stock of JMP Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP



Earnings for JMP Group are expected to decrease by -15.66% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of JMP Group is 14.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of JMP Group is 14.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. JMP Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. JMP Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

