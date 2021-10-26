Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

Earnings results for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Earnings for John Bean Technologies are expected to grow by 18.11% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.61 per share. John Bean Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. John Bean Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for John Bean Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for JBT. The average twelve-month price target for John Bean Technologies is $149.25 with a high price target of $165.00 and a low price target of $130.00.

John Bean Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.25, John Bean Technologies has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $149.65. John Bean Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John Bean Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of John Bean Technologies is 10.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, John Bean Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.13% next year. This indicates that John Bean Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

In the past three months, John Bean Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $505,601.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of John Bean Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT



Earnings for John Bean Technologies are expected to grow by 18.11% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.61 per share. The P/E ratio of John Bean Technologies is 45.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of John Bean Technologies is 45.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. John Bean Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. John Bean Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

