How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Earnings results for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm earned $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Kearny Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dividend Strength: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kearny Financial has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kearny Financial is 49.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

In the past three months, Kearny Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.23% of the stock of Kearny Financial is held by insiders. 61.55% of the stock of Kearny Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)



The P/E ratio of Kearny Financial is 17.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Kearny Financial is 17.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Kearny Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

