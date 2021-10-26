Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Earnings results for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year ($5.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 11.38% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.21 per share. Kilroy Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Kilroy Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10148269”.

Analyst Opinion on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kilroy Realty stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for KRC. The average twelve-month price target for Kilroy Realty is $72.27 with a high price target of $88.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

on KRC’s analyst rating history

Kilroy Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.27, Kilroy Realty has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $68.98. Kilroy Realty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kilroy Realty has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kilroy Realty is 56.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kilroy Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.41% next year. This indicates that Kilroy Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

In the past three months, Kilroy Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by insiders. 91.86% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC



Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 11.38% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 12.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 12.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Kilroy Realty has a PEG Ratio of 2.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kilroy Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here