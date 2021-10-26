Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Earnings results for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA has generated $14.55 earnings per share over the last year ($13.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $19.30 to $20.23 per share. KLA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. KLA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

According to the issued ratings of 18 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for KLA stock is Buy based on the current 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for KLAC. The average twelve-month price target for KLA is $375.29 with a high price target of $475.00 and a low price target of $300.00.

on KLAC

KLA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $375.29, KLA has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $343.23. KLA has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KLA has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of KLA is 28.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KLA will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.76% next year. This indicates that KLA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

In the past three months, KLA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,950,888.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of KLA is held by insiders. 85.70% of the stock of KLA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC



Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $19.30 to $20.23 per share. The P/E ratio of KLA is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of KLA is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. KLA has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KLA has a P/B Ratio of 15.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

