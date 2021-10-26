Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Earnings results for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.27 per share. Knowles has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Knowles will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “8736083”.

Analyst Opinion on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Knowles stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for KN. The average twelve-month price target for Knowles is $23.00 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

on KN’s analyst rating history

Knowles has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Knowles has a forecasted upside of 15.2% from its current price of $19.96. Knowles has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles does not currently pay a dividend. Knowles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

In the past three months, Knowles insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,426,706.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of Knowles is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Knowles (NYSE:KN



Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 13.39% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Knowles is 28.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Knowles is 28.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Knowles has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Knowles has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

