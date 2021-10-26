Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Earnings results for Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Kraton has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year (($11.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kraton are expected to grow by 15.88% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.70 per share. Kraton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kraton stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for KRA. The average twelve-month price target for Kraton is $46.50 with a high price target of $46.50 and a low price target of $46.50.

Kraton has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.50, Kraton has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $45.58. Kraton has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton does not currently pay a dividend. Kraton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

In the past three months, Kraton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.11% of the stock of Kraton is held by insiders. 92.31% of the stock of Kraton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kraton (NYSE:KRA



Earnings for Kraton are expected to grow by 15.88% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Kraton is -4.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kraton is -4.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kraton has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

