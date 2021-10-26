Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Earnings results for Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $15.45 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Landmark Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Dividend Strength: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Landmark Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

In the past three months, Landmark Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.10% of the stock of Landmark Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.64% of the stock of Landmark Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Landmark Bancorp is 6.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Landmark Bancorp is 6.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Landmark Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

