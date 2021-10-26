Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Earnings results for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company earned $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LendingClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $1.14 per share. LendingClub has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. LendingClub will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160701”.

Analyst Opinion on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for LendingClub stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for LC. The average twelve-month price target for LendingClub is $22.00 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

on LC’s analyst rating history

LendingClub has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, LendingClub has a forecasted downside of 38.3% from its current price of $35.64. LendingClub has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub does not currently pay a dividend. LendingClub does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

In the past three months, LendingClub insiders have sold 969.66% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $60,047.00 in company stock and sold $642,300.00 in company stock. Only 4.48% of the stock of LendingClub is held by insiders. 83.78% of the stock of LendingClub is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LendingClub (NYSE:LC



Earnings for LendingClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of LendingClub is -33.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LendingClub is -33.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LendingClub has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here