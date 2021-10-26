Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $350.00

Lennox International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Lennox International stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $350.00. The analysts previously had $342.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Lennox International traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $304.28. 19004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306806. On Monday, Shares of Lennox International closed at $304.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day moving average is $318.08.Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. While on yearly highs and lows, Lennox International today has traded high as $304.94 and has touched $302.34 on the downward trend.

Lennox International Earnings and What to expect:

Lennox International last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year ($13.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $14.02 per share.

The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 23.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 23.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$309.46 And 5 day price change is -$8.82 (-2.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 367,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $302.95 and 20 day price change is -$3.94 (-1.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 303,390. 50 day moving average is $315.18 and 50 day price change is -$36.19 ( -10.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 268,096. 200 day moving average is $318.08 and 200 day price change is $30.37 (11.09%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 259,702.

Other owners latest trading in Lennox International :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 37,394 which equates to market value of $11M and appx 0.00% owners of Lennox International

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 88,776 which equates to market value of $26.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Lennox International

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. were 7,825 which equates to market value of $2.30M and appx 0.10% owners of Lennox International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 65.81% for Lennox International

