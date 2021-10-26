Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Earnings results for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Lexaria Bioscience.

Dividend Strength: Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Lexaria Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

In the past three months, Lexaria Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.50% of the stock of Lexaria Bioscience is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.18% of the stock of Lexaria Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX



Earnings for Lexaria Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Lexaria Bioscience is -6.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lexaria Bioscience is -6.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lexaria Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 7.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

