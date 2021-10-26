LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Cowen Inc to Market Perform

LHC Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. LHC Group Downgraded by Cowen Inc on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of LHC Group traded down -$6.28 on Monday, reaching $137.46. 582279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331585. Shares of LHC Group were trading at $137.46 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88.LHC Group has a 12 month low of $133.25 and a 12 month high of $236.81. While on yearly highs and lows, LHC Group's today has traded high as $139.89 and has touched $133.25 on the downward trend.

LHC Group Earnings and What to expect:

LHC Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group has generated $5.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Earnings for LHC Group are expected to grow by 7.75% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $6.95 per share. LHC Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. LHC Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for LHC Group are expected to grow by 7.75% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $6.95 per share. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 38.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 38.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.46. LHC Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LHC Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $145.07 And 5 day price change is -$17.65 (-11.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 377,370. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $146.59 and 20 day price change is -$22.12 (-13.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 351,212. 50 day moving average is $163.09 and 50 day price change is -$43.60 ( -24.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 270,115. 200 day moving average is $190.88 and 200 day price change is -$81.98 (-37.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 199,169.

Other owners latest trading in LHC Group :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 32,679 which equates to market value of $5.13M and appx 0.00% owners of LHC Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 396,735 which equates to market value of $62.25M and appx 0.00% owners of LHC Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. were 90,265 which equates to market value of $17.97M and appx 5.10% owners of LHC Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.14% for LHC Group

