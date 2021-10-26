Earnings and Growth Analysis : M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Earnings results for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company earned $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes has generated $8.47 earnings per share over the last year ($11.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Earnings for M/I Homes are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $13.83 to $14.94 per share. M/I Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. M/I Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for M/I Homes stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for MHO. The average twelve-month price target for M/I Homes is $90.00 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $80.00.

M/I Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.00, M/I Homes has a forecasted upside of 44.7% from its current price of $62.19. M/I Homes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes does not currently pay a dividend. M/I Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

In the past three months, M/I Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of M/I Homes is held by insiders. 90.98% of the stock of M/I Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO



Earnings for M/I Homes are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $13.83 to $14.94 per share. The P/E ratio of M/I Homes is 5.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of M/I Homes is 5.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. M/I Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

