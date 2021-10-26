MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

MainStreet Bancshares stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MainStreet Bancshares Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares traded down -$0.22 on Monday, reaching $25.67. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14556. Shares of MainStreet Bancshares were trading at $25.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $26.85. While on yearly highs and lows, MainStreet Bancshares’s today has traded high as $26.00 and has touched $25.44 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

MainStreet Bancshares Earnings and What to expect:

MainStreet Bancshares last posted its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year ($3.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for MainStreet Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.67% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.10 per share. MainStreet Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for MainStreet Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.67% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of MainStreet Bancshares is 8.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of MainStreet Bancshares is 8.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.28 And 5 day price change is $1.43 (5.90%) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.54 and 20 day price change is $1.42 (5.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 15,720. 50 day moving average is $23.87 and 50 day price change is $2.18 ( 9.28%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,342. 200 day moving average is $21.76 and 200 day price change is $8.60 (0.5038) and with average volume for 200 days is : 22,918.

Other owners latest trading in MainStreet Bancshares :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 6,562 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of MainStreet Bancshares

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 74,622 which equates to market value of $1.69M and appx 0.00% owners of MainStreet Bancshares

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Bank of America Corp DE were 1,249 which equates to market value of $28K and appx 0.00% owners of MainStreet Bancshares

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 43.00% for MainStreet Bancshares

