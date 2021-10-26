Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Earnings results for Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business earned $36.08 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Manning & Napier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Manning & Napier will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 800-839-5629.

Analyst Opinion on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

like Manning & Napier stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 50.44% of gave Manning & Napier an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Manning & Napier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

In the past three months, Manning & Napier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,872.00 in company stock. 19.00% of the stock of Manning & Napier is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 37.49% of the stock of Manning & Napier is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN



The P/E ratio of Manning & Napier is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Manning & Napier is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Manning & Napier has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here