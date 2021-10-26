Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Raised by Mizuho to $23.00

Marathon Oil stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Marathon Oil stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $23.00. The analysts previously had $17.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Marathon Oil traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.83. 1818748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20182565. On Monday, Shares of Marathon Oil closed at $16.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.33. While on yearly highs and lows, Marathon Oil today has traded high as $16.93 and has touched $16.71 on the downward trend.

Marathon Oil Earnings and What to expect:

Marathon Oil last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marathon Oil has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to grow by 6.93% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.08 per share. Marathon Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Marathon Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to grow by 6.93% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Oil is -24.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marathon Oil is -24.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marathon Oil has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Marathon Oil has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$16.48 And 5 day price change is $0.35 (2.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 15,940,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.55 and 20 day price change is $3.12 (22.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is 20,177,445. 50 day moving average is $13.27 and 50 day price change is $4.68 ( 38.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 18,055,260. 200 day moving average is $11.77 and 200 day price change is $9.23 (122.25%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 21,097,357.

Other owners latest trading in Marathon Oil :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 10,940 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Marathon Oil

On 10/25/2021 shares held by S. R. Schill & Associates were 29,300 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.20% owners of Marathon Oil

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC were 447,500 which equates to market value of $6.12M and appx 0.40% owners of Marathon Oil

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.85% for Marathon Oil

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING