Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Earnings results for Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm earned $67.26 million during the quarter. Marine Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Marine Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Marine Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Marine Products stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for MPX. The average twelve-month price target for Marine Products is $17.00 with a high price target of $17.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

Marine Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Marine Products has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $12.83. Marine Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Marine Products has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

In the past three months, Marine Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.00% of the stock of Marine Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.47% of the stock of Marine Products is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX



The P/E ratio of Marine Products is 15.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Marine Products is 15.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.06. Marine Products has a P/B Ratio of 5.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

