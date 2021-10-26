Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $445.00

Martin Marietta Materials stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Martin Marietta Materials stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $445.00. The analysts previously had $435.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials traded down -$2.27 on Monday, reaching $391.67. 19862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358005. On Monday, Shares of Martin Marietta Materials closed at $391.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.93 and its 200 day moving average is $349.58.Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $395.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Martin Marietta Materials today has traded high as $394.34 and has touched $389.03 on the downward trend.

Martin Marietta Materials Earnings and What to expect:

Martin Marietta Materials last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year ($12.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Earnings for Martin Marietta Materials are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $12.21 to $13.86 per share. Martin Marietta Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Martin Marietta Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 32.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 32.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$381.83 And 5 day price change is $19.92 (5.33%) with average volume for 5 day average is 266,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $362.01 and 20 day price change is $37.57 (10.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 345,625. 50 day moving average is $365.93 and 50 day price change is $8.35 ( 2.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 306,208. 200 day moving average is $349.58 and 200 day price change is $83.36 (26.85%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 398,478.

Other owners latest trading in Martin Marietta Materials :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harvey Capital Management Inc. were 13,715 which equates to market value of $4.69M and appx 1.60% owners of Martin Marietta Materials

On 10/25/2021 shares held by OLD National Bancorp IN were 34,506 which equates to market value of $11.79M and appx 0.40% owners of Martin Marietta Materials

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 67,327 which equates to market value of $23M and appx 0.00% owners of Martin Marietta Materials

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.77% for Martin Marietta Materials

