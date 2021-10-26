Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Earnings results for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The company earned $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 11.35% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $4.12 per share. Masco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Masco will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9989065”.

Analyst Opinion on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Masco stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for MAS. The average twelve-month price target for Masco is $67.08 with a high price target of $75.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

Masco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.08, Masco has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $61.51. Masco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Masco has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Masco is 30.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Masco will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.82% next year. This indicates that Masco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

In the past three months, Masco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $572,200.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Masco is held by insiders. 92.02% of the stock of Masco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Masco (NYSE:MAS



Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 11.35% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Masco is 30.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Masco is 30.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. Masco has a P/B Ratio of 38.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

