Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Earnings results for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm earned $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.00 per share. MaxLinear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. MaxLinear will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MaxLinear stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for MXL. The average twelve-month price target for MaxLinear is $56.89 with a high price target of $75.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

on MXL’s analyst rating history

MaxLinear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.89, MaxLinear has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $53.58. MaxLinear has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear does not currently pay a dividend. MaxLinear does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

In the past three months, MaxLinear insiders have sold 1,168.69% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $754,807.00 in company stock and sold $9,576,193.00 in company stock. Only 8.82% of the stock of MaxLinear is held by insiders. 82.70% of the stock of MaxLinear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL



Earnings for MaxLinear are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of MaxLinear is -69.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MaxLinear is -69.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MaxLinear has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MaxLinear has a P/B Ratio of 10.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here