Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Earnings results for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm earned $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year ($9.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for McDonald’s are expected to grow by 9.11% in the coming year, from $9.00 to $9.82 per share. McDonald’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. McDonald’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

According to the issued ratings of 30 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for McDonald’s stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 25 buy ratings for MCD. The average twelve-month price target for McDonald’s is $261.59 with a high price target of $306.00 and a low price target of $230.00.

McDonald’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 25 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $261.59, McDonald’s has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $237.34. McDonald’s has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McDonald’s has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of McDonald’s is 85.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, McDonald’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.55% next year. This indicates that McDonald’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

In the past three months, McDonald’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,228,512.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of McDonald’s is held by insiders. 66.34% of the stock of McDonald’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)



The P/E ratio of McDonald's is 25.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of McDonald's is 25.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.00. McDonald's has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

