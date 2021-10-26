Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Earnings results for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp has generated $5.77 earnings per share over the last year ($7.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for Merchants Bancorp are expected to decrease by -19.03% in the coming year, from $6.41 to $5.19 per share. Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Merchants Bancorp stock is Strong Buy based on the current 1 strong buy rating for MBIN. The average twelve-month price target for Merchants Bancorp is $49.00 with a high price target of $49.00 and a low price target of $49.00.

on MBIN’s analyst rating history

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Merchants Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 13.3% from its current price of $43.24. Merchants Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Merchants Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Merchants Bancorp is 6.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merchants Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.94% next year. This indicates that Merchants Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

In the past three months, Merchants Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.97% of the stock of Merchants Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.53% of the stock of Merchants Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN



Earnings for Merchants Bancorp are expected to decrease by -19.03% in the coming year, from $6.41 to $5.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Merchants Bancorp is 5.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Merchants Bancorp is 5.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Merchants Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

