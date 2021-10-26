Must-See Earnings Estimates Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Earnings results for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($14.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $18.96 to $21.50 per share. Meritage Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Meritage Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Meritage Homes stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for MTH. The average twelve-month price target for Meritage Homes is $117.43 with a high price target of $143.00 and a low price target of $100.00.

Meritage Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.43, Meritage Homes has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $106.83. Meritage Homes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Meritage Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

In the past three months, Meritage Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $100,406.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by insiders. 95.87% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $18.96 to $21.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. Meritage Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

