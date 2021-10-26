Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Earnings results for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year ($4.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for Meta Financial Group are expected to grow by 2.30% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $4.89 per share. Meta Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Meta Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Meta Financial Group stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for CASH. The average twelve-month price target for Meta Financial Group is $56.50 with a high price target of $68.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

Meta Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Meta Financial Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group has a dividend yield of 0.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Meta Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Meta Financial Group is 8.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Meta Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.09% next year. This indicates that Meta Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

In the past three months, Meta Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,445.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Meta Financial Group is held by insiders. 79.69% of the stock of Meta Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH



The P/E ratio of Meta Financial Group is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Meta Financial Group is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Meta Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

