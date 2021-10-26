worth buying post Earnings results? Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Earnings results for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990 million. Methanex has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Earnings for Methanex are expected to decrease by -38.34% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $3.20 per share. Methanex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Methanex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Methanex stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for MEOH. The average twelve-month price target for Methanex is $54.50 with a high price target of $62.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

Methanex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.50, Methanex has a forecasted upside of 19.7% from its current price of $45.54. Methanex has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex pays a meaningful dividend of 1.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Methanex has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. Based on earnings estimates, Methanex will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.63% next year. This indicates that Methanex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

In the past three months, Methanex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Methanex is held by insiders. 64.12% of the stock of Methanex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH



Earnings for Methanex are expected to decrease by -38.34% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $3.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Methanex is 45.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Methanex is 45.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.47. Methanex has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

