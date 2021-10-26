Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Earnings results for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2. Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $6.82 to $7.26 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Mid-America Apartment Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-2661.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for MAA. The average twelve-month price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is $183.54 with a high price target of $218.00 and a low price target of $125.00.

on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $183.54, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $201.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid-America Apartment Communities has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 63.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mid-America Apartment Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.47% next year. This indicates that Mid-America Apartment Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

In the past three months, Mid-America Apartment Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,565,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by insiders. 90.52% of the stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA



Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $6.82 to $7.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 57.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Mid-America Apartment Communities is 57.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a PEG Ratio of 13.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here