Earnings and Growth Analysis : MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Earnings results for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($8.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 8.81% in the coming year, from $11.12 to $12.10 per share. MKS Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. MKS Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MKS Instruments stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for MKSI. The average twelve-month price target for MKS Instruments is $220.67 with a high price target of $285.00 and a low price target of $178.00.

on MKSI’s analyst rating history

MKS Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $220.67, MKS Instruments has a forecasted upside of 51.6% from its current price of $145.53. MKS Instruments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MKS Instruments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MKS Instruments is 11.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MKS Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.27% next year. This indicates that MKS Instruments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

In the past three months, MKS Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by insiders. 93.09% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI



Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 8.81% in the coming year, from $11.12 to $12.10 per share. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 16.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 16.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. MKS Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here