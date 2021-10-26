may delivered a positive earnings surprise Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Earnings results for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Its revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Company has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($4.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to decrease by -2.08% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $3.76 per share. Moelis & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Moelis & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160712”.

Analyst Opinion on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Moelis & Company stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for MC. The average twelve-month price target for Moelis & Company is $61.00 with a high price target of $68.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Moelis & Company has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.00, Moelis & Company has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $72.20. Moelis & Company has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moelis & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moelis & Company is 82.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Moelis & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.83% next year. This indicates that Moelis & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

In the past three months, Moelis & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.46% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by insiders. 84.81% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC



Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to decrease by -2.08% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $3.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Moelis & Company has a P/B Ratio of 10.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

