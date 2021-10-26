Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Earnings results for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.07. The company earned $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($10.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 22.12% in the coming year, from $13.47 to $16.45 per share. Molina Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Molina Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160042”.

Analyst Opinion on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Molina Healthcare stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for MOH. The average twelve-month price target for Molina Healthcare is $288.66 with a high price target of $336.00 and a low price target of $217.00.

Molina Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $288.66, Molina Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $297.60. Molina Healthcare has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Molina Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

In the past three months, Molina Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $772,523.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by insiders. 93.65% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH



The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 27.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 27.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. Molina Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molina Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 8.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

