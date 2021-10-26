Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Earnings results for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324 million. Monro has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 13.17% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.32 per share. Monro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Monro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13724098”.

Analyst Opinion on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Monro stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for MNRO. The average twelve-month price target for Monro is $57.00 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

on MNRO’s analyst rating history

Monro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Monro has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $58.44. Monro has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monro is 91.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Monro will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.83% next year. This indicates that Monro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

In the past three months, Monro insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $296,950.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Monro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO



Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 13.17% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Monro is 42.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Monro is 42.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.05. Monro has a PEG Ratio of 1.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monro has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here