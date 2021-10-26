Earnings and Growth Analysis : Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Earnings results for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.3. Morningstar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dividend Strength: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Morningstar has been increasing its dividend for 8 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

In the past three months, Morningstar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,406,875.00 in company stock. 45.70% of the stock of Morningstar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.23% of the stock of Morningstar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Morningstar is 54.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Morningstar is 54.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.71. Morningstar has a P/B Ratio of 10.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

