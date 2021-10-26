Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Earnings results for MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety has generated $4.50 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 20.34% in the coming year, from $4.72 to $5.68 per share. MSA Safety has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MSA Safety stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for MSA. The average twelve-month price target for MSA Safety is $163.80 with a high price target of $165.00 and a low price target of $162.59.

on MSA’s analyst rating history

MSA Safety has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $163.80, MSA Safety has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $154.92. MSA Safety has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety pays a meaningful dividend of 1.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSA Safety has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSA Safety is 39.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSA Safety will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.99% next year. This indicates that MSA Safety will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

In the past three months, MSA Safety insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,681,952.00 in company stock. Only 6.29% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by insiders. 77.29% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA



Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 20.34% in the coming year, from $4.72 to $5.68 per share. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 60.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 60.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. MSA Safety has a P/B Ratio of 7.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here